Ooredoo Oman Q2 net profit rises 16.2 pct
July 21, 2015 / 4:30 AM / 2 years ago

Ooredoo Oman Q2 net profit rises 16.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 21 (Reuters) - Ooredoo Oman, the sultanate’s No.2 telecom operator, reported a 16.2 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday.

The firm, majority-owned by Qatar’s Ooredoo, made a net profit of 11.5 million Omani rials ($29.9 million) in the three months to June 30, up from 9.9 million rials in the year-earlier period.

Gulf Baader Capital had forecast Ooredoo Oman to make a net profit of 11 million riyals in the quarter.

It has reported rising profits in five of the preceding seven quarters, but before that profits fell for seven straight quarters.

Second-quarter revenue was 62.6 million rials, the company said in a bourse statement. This compares with 55.5 million rials a year ago.

The company had 2.75 million mobile and fixed line subscribers as of June 30, up 11.4 percent from a year earlier.

Ooredoo Oman ended Oman Telecommunication Co’s (Omantel) monopoly in 2005. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

