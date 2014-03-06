FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OP-Pohjola says has offers to increase stake in Pohjola Bank to 75 pct
#Financials
March 6, 2014

OP-Pohjola says has offers to increase stake in Pohjola Bank to 75 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, March 6 (Reuters) - Finnish banking and insurance group OP-Pohjola said on Thursday it currently holds nearly half of all Pohjola Bank shares and has offers from other shareholders to increase their stake to three-quarters.

OP-Pohjola, Finland’s biggest mortgage lender, last month made an offer to buy out the rest of Pohjola Bank, its listed corporate banking arm, for 3.4 billion euros to centralise its decision-making and tackle increasing competition in its home market.

“OP-Pohjola Group Central Cooperative alone holds 47.22 percent of Pohjola Bank plc shares and 66.72 percent of the votes,” it said in a statement.

OP-Pohjola said that by March 5, it had received acceptance letters from further shareholders, and completing those would raise its stake to 75 percent of shares and 86.35 percent of votes. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Jussi; Rosendahl)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
