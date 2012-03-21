Greece's OPAP Q4 net down 21 pct, meets forecast

ATHENS, March 21 (Reuters) - Europe’s biggest betting firm OPAP said on Wednesday fourth-quarter net profit fell 21 percent as recession in crisis-hit Greece dampened gambling appetite.

Net profit came at the partly state-owned Greek company was 128.3 million euros ($170 million), broadly in line with an average forecast of 132.7 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The firm proposed a dividend of 0.72 euros per share, much lower compared to what it has paid out in previous years. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)