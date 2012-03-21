FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece's OPAP Q4 net down 21 pct, meets forecast
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 21, 2012 / 4:05 PM / in 6 years

Greece's OPAP Q4 net down 21 pct, meets forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 21 (Reuters) - Europe’s biggest betting firm OPAP said on Wednesday fourth-quarter net profit fell 21 percent as recession in crisis-hit Greece dampened gambling appetite.

Net profit came at the partly state-owned Greek company was 128.3 million euros ($170 million), broadly in line with an average forecast of 132.7 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The firm proposed a dividend of 0.72 euros per share, much lower compared to what it has paid out in previous years. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.