A, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Europe’s biggest betting firm OPAP said on Thursday second-quarter net profit r ose 1 8 pe rcent, bucking a recession in its crisis-hit Greek home market.

Net profit at the partly state-owned company stood at 126.1 million euros, above an average forecast of 105.4 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Renee Maltezou)