UPDATE 1-Greek betting firm OPAP's profit tops forecasts

ATHENS, Aug 23 (Reuters) - OPAP, the Greek lottery games operator and Europe’s biggest listed gambling company, reported an 18 percent rise in second-quarter profits on Thursday, helped by lower tax liabilities and a rise in revenues from games related to the Euro 2012 soccer tournament.

Net profit at the partly state-owned company stood at 126.1 million euros ($159 million), up from 106.9 million euros in the same period a year earlier and beating an average forecast of 105.4 million euros given in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The rise was mainly due to partial reversal of the company’s 2011 tax provision and lower deferred taxes, the company said.

A rise in revenues from betting games related to the European Soccer Championship in June also partly compensated for more subdued spending on its normal games as Greece battles to avoid bankruptcy.

Sales dropped 7.5 percent to 989.6 million euros but earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 4.1 percent to 160.2 million euros, OPAP said.

Greece owns 34 percent of OPAP, one of its most profitable companies. The cash-strapped government had planned before elections to launch a tender to sell off a 29 percent stake but the plans were put on hold amid the political instability that has scared off investors.

OPAP shares have dropped by about 22 percent so far this year, underperforming a 6 percent drop in the general Athens stock index.

The company is now seeking growth by planning to introduce new online games and video lottery terminals (VLTs).

Last month OPAP picked Italy’s Lottomatica as its IT provider to help it develop online betting. ($1=0.7947 euros) (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Renee Maltezou; Editing by Greg Mahlich)