UPDATE 1-Greece's OPAP picks Betgenius as sportsbook platform provider

(Adds quote, background)

ATHENS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - London-based gaming services provider Betgenius will supply Greece-based OPAP, Europe's fourth biggest betting firm, with a new sportsbook platform, OPAP said on Wednesday.

Betgenius will also become OPAP's primary provider of in-play data, delivering fully-automated, real-time data for around 130,000 sports events annually for the next two years.

OPAP also said it has picked Novomatic Lottery Systems as its new technology partner in numerical lotteries and Playtech's BGT Sports to supply software and support for self-service betting terminals.

The partnerships are part of a 100 million-euro ($108 million)investment plan in the next few years, OPAP said.

"Leveraging the latest digital and technology capabilities is one of OPAP's stated strategic priorities within our 2020 vision," Chief Executive Damian Cope said in a statement.

OPAP's profitability has been sapped in recent years by a gross gaming revenue tax which Greece imposed to help boost state finances. ($1 = 0.9300 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Greg Mahlich)