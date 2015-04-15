FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Czech KKCG says raises share in Greek betting firm OPAP
April 15, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Czech KKCG says raises share in Greek betting firm OPAP

Reuters Staff

April 15 (Reuters) -

* Czech KKCG Group says raises share in Greek lottery company OPAP

* KKCG says acquired additional 22.35 percent stake in investment fund Emma Delta from ICT Holding, substantially controlled by Russian entrepreneur Alexander Nesis

* KKCG will hold 44.7 percent in Emma Delta when transaction completed

* KKCG says transaction will increase KKCG’s indirect ownership of OPAP to almost 14.8 percent

* Says “despite the volatile political situation in Greece, we remain confident that OPAP has strong value creation potential” (Reporting By Jan Lopatka)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
