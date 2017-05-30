Greek betting company OPAP picks OTE for telecoms upgrade

ATHENS, May 30 (Reuters) - Greece's biggest betting company OPAP has selected Greek telecoms group OTE to upgrade telecoms infrastructure at its outlets across the country, the two companies said on Tuesday.

The new systems will help OPAP to implement its 2020 development plan, which includes the launch of new products and services, OPAP said.

OPAP, which was fully privatised in 2013, currently offers sports betting and lotteries through a network of about 5,750 outlets in Greece and Cyprus via a revenue-sharing scheme with agents.

