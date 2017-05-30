FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Greek betting company OPAP picks OTE for telecoms upgrade
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
May 30, 2017 / 9:13 AM / 3 months ago

Greek betting company OPAP picks OTE for telecoms upgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 30 (Reuters) - Greece's biggest betting company OPAP has selected Greek telecoms group OTE to upgrade telecoms infrastructure at its outlets across the country, the two companies said on Tuesday.

The new systems will help OPAP to implement its 2020 development plan, which includes the launch of new products and services, OPAP said.

OPAP, which was fully privatised in 2013, currently offers sports betting and lotteries through a network of about 5,750 outlets in Greece and Cyprus via a revenue-sharing scheme with agents.

The company did not say how much the upgrade will cost. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by David Goodman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.