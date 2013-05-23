FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2013 / 2:41 PM / in 4 years

Greek betting firm OPAP Q1 net drops 71 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 23 (Reuters) - Greece’s betting monopoly OPAP posted on Thursday a 71 percent annual drop in first-quarter net profit, hurt by higher taxes and the country’s deepening recession.

Net profit fell to 38.9 million euros ($50.9 million), broadly in line with analysts’ forecast of 39.9 million euros in recent Reuters poll.

Greece agreed to sell a controlling 33 percent stake in the company to Greek-Czech investment fund Emma Delta for 652 million euros earlier this month, kicking of its long-delayed privatisation programme.

$1 = 0.7766 euros Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou

