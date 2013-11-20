Greece's OPAP posts 61 pct drop in Q3 net profit, better than forecast

ATHENS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Greece’s gambling monopoly OPAP , which was recently sold to a Greek-Czech fund, reported a 61 percent drop in third quarter net profit, hurt by a new tax and a drop in wagers on the back of a six-year recession.

Net profit fell to 44.4 million euros ($60.05 million), beating analysts’ forecast of 37.2 million euros in a recent Reuters poll.

Gross gaming revenues, on which Greece slapped a 30 percent tax at the start of the year, beat market expectations, rising 0.5 percent to 293.2 million euros.

Sales rose for the first quarter in three years, up 0.7 percent to 897.6 million euros, also well above the higher end of analysts’ expectations. ($1 = 0.7394 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)