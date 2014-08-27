FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's OPAP Q2 operating profit jumps 50 pct, beats forecasts
#Casinos & Gaming
August 27, 2014 / 3:01 PM / 3 years ago

Greece's OPAP Q2 operating profit jumps 50 pct, beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Greece’s OPAP, Europe’s second biggest gambling firm based on market value, posted on Wednesday a bigger-than-expected rise in second quarter operating profit, boosted by the World Cup soccer tournament and helped by cost cutting.

Operating profit or EBITDA rose 50 percent to 68.6 million euros (90.57 million US dollar) from 45.7 million in the same period last year, beating the average forecast of seven analysts in a Reuters poll of 61.8 million euros.

Net profit dropped 44.5 percent to 15.7 million euros, hurt by a 21.6 million euro retroactive tax. Excluding this tax and other one-off items, net profit rose 56 percent to 44.2 million euros, the company said. (1 US dollar = 0.7573 euro) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, editing by Renee Maltezou)

