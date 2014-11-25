FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek betting firm OPAP'S Q3 profit rise 26 pct, meets forecasts
November 25, 2014 / 4:26 PM / 3 years ago

Greek betting firm OPAP'S Q3 profit rise 26 pct, meets forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Greece’s OPAP, Europe’s second biggest gambling firm based on market value, posted on Tuesday a 26 percent rise in third quarter profit, boosted by new games and cost cuts.

Net profit rose to 55.9 million euros (69.75 million US dollar) from 44.4 million euros in the same period last year. The figure was at the high end of analysts’ forecast in a recent Reuters poll.

The company also said it would pay an interim dividend of 0.23 euros a share. (1 US dollar = 0.8015 euro) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, editing by Deepa Babington)

