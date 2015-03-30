Greek betting firm OPAP's 2014 profit rose 41 pct

ATHENS, March 30 (Reuters) - Greece’s OPAP, Europe’s second biggest gambling firm based on market value, posted on Monday an annual 41 percent rise in 2014 net profit, boosted by new games and cost savings.

Net profit rose to 199.2 million euros ($216.49 million) last year from 141 million euros in 2013.

Sales came in at 4.26 billion euros, a 14.7 percent rise year-on-year, helped by the launch of new games, including a popular scratch card.

The company said it would pay a total dividend of 0.45 euros a share, up from 0.25 euros in 2013.