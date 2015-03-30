FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek betting firm OPAP's 2014 profit rose 41 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
March 30, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

Greek betting firm OPAP's 2014 profit rose 41 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 30 (Reuters) - Greece’s OPAP, Europe’s second biggest gambling firm based on market value, posted on Monday an annual 41 percent rise in 2014 net profit, boosted by new games and cost savings.

Net profit rose to 199.2 million euros ($216.49 million) last year from 141 million euros in 2013.

Sales came in at 4.26 billion euros, a 14.7 percent rise year-on-year, helped by the launch of new games, including a popular scratch card.

The company said it would pay a total dividend of 0.45 euros a share, up from 0.25 euros in 2013.

$1 = 0.9201 euros Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, Editing by George Georgiopoulos

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.