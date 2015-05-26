FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek betting firm OPAP Q1 net profit rises on new games
May 26, 2015 / 3:05 PM / 2 years ago

Greek betting firm OPAP Q1 net profit rises on new games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 26 (Reuters) - Greek betting firm OPAP reported on Tuesday an 18 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, helped by the launch of new games.

Europe’s second-biggest gambling firm by market value said net profit came in at 58.7 million euros ($63.95 million) in the first three months of the year from 49.7 million euros in the same period a year ago.

The figure was above an average analysts’ forecast of 54.1 million euros in a Reuters poll. (1 US dollar = 0.9179 euro) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

