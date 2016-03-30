FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's OPAP fourth-quarter net profit drops 32 percent
March 30, 2016 / 3:36 PM / a year ago

Greece's OPAP fourth-quarter net profit drops 32 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 30 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest betting firm OPAP posted on Wednesday a 32 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit, hit by capital controls imposed last summer and rising competition.

OPAP, which is majority owned by a Czech-Greek fund, said net profit came in at 51.7 million euros ($58.63 million), down from 76 million euros in the same period a year ago.

The figure was below an average forecast of 56.3 million euros in a Reuters poll of seven brokerages and banks.

The company said it will pay a total dividend of 0.40 euros a share. (1 US dollar = 0.8818 euro) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

