Greek betting firm OPAP first-quarter profit hit by tax hike

ATHENS, May 30 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest betting firm OPAP posted a 26.3 percent drop in first-quarter net profit on Monday, hit by higher taxation and lower revenues.

OPAP, which is majority owned by a Czech-Greek fund, said net profit was 42.8 million euros ($47.6 million), down from 58 million euros in the same period a year ago.

Greece has retroactively increased taxation on gross gaming revenues OPAP has generated since the start of the year, as part of additional austerity in exchange for fresh loans under its international bailout. (1 US dollar = 0.8981 euro) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)