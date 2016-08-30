OPAP second-quarter profit drops 36.4 pct on Greek austerity tax

ATHENS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - OPAP, Europe's third largest betting firm, posted on Tuesday a 36.4 percent drop in second-quarter net profit, hurt by higher taxation on its revenue this year.

Net profit came in at 33 million euros ($36.78 million), down from 52 million euros last year. The figure was broadly in line with analysts' forecasts in a recent Reuters poll.

Greece retroactively increased taxation on gross gaming revenue that OPAP has generated since the start of the year by 5 percentage points, to 35 percent. The tax along with other indirect taxes are part of additional austerity measures the country has taken under its third international bailout. (1 US dollar = 0.8973 euro) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)