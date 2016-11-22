UPDATE 1-OPAP third-quarter hit by a Greek austerity tax increase

(Adds detail)

ATHENS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Greece-based OPAP, Europe's fourth-biggest betting firm, posted a 40 percent drop on Tuesday in third-quarter net profit, hurt by an austerity tax on its revenue.

OPAP, which was fully privatised in 2013, currently offers sports betting and lotteries through a network of about 5,750 outlets in Greece and Cyprus.

Profitability has been hit by a retroactive tax hike on gaming revenue that OPAP has generated since the start of the year. Greece raised taxation on OPAP's revenue by 5 percentage points to 35 percent as part of an international bailout, the third since 2010.

Net profit was 29.3 million euros ($31 million), down from 49.1 million euros in the same period a year ago.

The figure was below analysts' average forecast for net profit of 33.4 million euros in a Reuters poll.

But robust performance in flagship lottery Kino and a scratch card helped gross gaming revenue rise 6 percent to 319 million euros.

OPAP unfroze this month its plans to launch video lottery terminals (VLTs) after Greece's gaming commission approved new, less rigid rules. Analysts see the new business as a catalyst for future growth. ($1 = 0.9444 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)