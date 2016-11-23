Greece's OPAP to start launching video lottery terminals end Q1 next year

ATHENS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Greece-based OPAP, Europe's fourth-biggest betting firm, will start launching video lottery terminals (VLTs) from the end of the first quarter of next year onwards, the company said in a presentation released on Wednesday.

OPAP's profitability has been hit in recent years by an austerity tax Greece imposed on its revenue to boost state coffers during its debt crisis as part of its international bailouts.

The company unfroze this month its plans to launch VLTs after Greece's gaming commission approved new, less rigid rules. Analysts see this new business as a catalyst for the company's future growth. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)