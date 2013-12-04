OPEC agrees to renew 30 mln bpd oil cap for six months-delegates

VIENNA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - OPEC agreed on Wednesday to renew for the first half of 2014 a collective oil production cap of 30 million barrels a day, two OPEC delegates said.

The 12-member Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is enjoying oil prices at $112 a barrel for Brent crude, comfortably above its preferred price of $100 a barrel.

Two member countries, Libya and Iran, are producing well below capacity because of civil strife and sanctions respectively, helping support prices. (reporting by Alex Lawler, editing Richard Mably)