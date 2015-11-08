FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OPEC ready to make needed investments to respond to future needs - sec-gen
November 8, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

OPEC ready to make needed investments to respond to future needs - sec-gen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - OPEC Secretary General Abdullah al-Badri said that despite uncertainties, OPEC members were ready to make the necessary investments to respond to the world’s future energy needs.

Badri also said that a wave of project cancellations and deferrals in the industry was a “clear demonstration that wide price fluctuations have a detrimental effect on investments and can sow the seeds of future instability”, in a statement on the International Energy Forum’s website.

The secretary general said he saw Asia oil demand rising to almost 46 million barrels per day by 2040, an increase of nearly 16 million barrels per day from 2015.

Oil-related investment requirements between now and 2040 are estimated at about $10 trillion, he said.

Reporting by William Maclean; Writing by Yara Bayoumy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
