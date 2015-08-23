FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran says an OPEC emergency meeting may stop oil price slide -Shana
#Energy
August 23, 2015 / 12:31 PM / 2 years ago

Iran says an OPEC emergency meeting may stop oil price slide -Shana

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Iran’s Oil Minister, Bijan Zanganeh, said on Sunday that holding an OPEC emergency meeting may be “effective” to stop the oil price slump, Iran’s oil ministry news agency Shana reported.

“Iran endorses an emergency OPEC meeting and would not disagree with it,” he told reporters in Tehran, according to Shana.

OPEC is not due to meet until Dec. 4 although Algeria has called for an emergency meeting.

While OPEC rules say a simple majority of the 12 OPEC members is needed to call an emergency meeting, some OPEC delegates say unless Saudi Arabia is among those in favour no meeting is likely. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Susan Fenton)

