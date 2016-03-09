FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LatAm oil producers to seek unified stance to boost oil prices
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 9, 2016 / 5:05 PM / a year ago

LatAm oil producers to seek unified stance to boost oil prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

QUITO, March 9 (Reuters) - A meeting between Latin American oil producers on Friday will seek to unify the region in backing an output freeze or other measures to bolster prices ahead of a possible OPEC, non-OPEC meeting in Russia from March 20, Ecuador’s oil minister said.

The meeting will involve the region’s main exporters Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico. That is the first significant sign that non-OPEC producers Colombia and Mexico are involved in an effort to halt the price decline. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Girish Gupta; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.