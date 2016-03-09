LatAm oil producers to seek unified stance to boost oil prices

QUITO, March 9 (Reuters) - A meeting between Latin American oil producers on Friday will seek to unify the region in backing an output freeze or other measures to bolster prices ahead of a possible OPEC, non-OPEC meeting in Russia from March 20, Ecuador’s oil minister said.

The meeting will involve the region’s main exporters Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico. That is the first significant sign that non-OPEC producers Colombia and Mexico are involved in an effort to halt the price decline. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Girish Gupta; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)