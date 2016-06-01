FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OPEC to consider new oil output ceiling - sources
#Energy
June 1, 2016 / 3:31 PM / a year ago

OPEC to consider new oil output ceiling - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 1 (Reuters) - OPEC will consider setting a new oil output ceiling at its meeting on Thursday, four OPEC sources said.

If agreed, the decision would represent a major compromise among the group's members, which failed to agree on a ceiling for the first time in years at its previous meeting in December 2015.

Until December, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries had a ceiling of 30 million barrels per day (bpd) - in place since December 2011.

OPEC currently produces around 32.5 million bpd. Any ceiling below that number would represent an effective production cut.

Three sources said the ceiling would need to be set substantially above 30 million bpd, but a final figure would likely require lengthy discussions. (Reporting by OPEC Newsroom; Editing by Dale Hudson)

