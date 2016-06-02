FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 2, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

OPEC deal on oil output ceiling seen tough due to Iran - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 2 (Reuters) - A deal for OPEC to set a new ceiling on oil output looks unlikely as Iran is taking a tough position, two OPEC sources said on Thursday.

Last-minute diplomacy was under way in an attempt to have OPEC reach a compromise at its meeting on Thursday, with the Iranian delegation meeting Nigeria and Qatar in the morning.

OPEC is due to start its meeting at 0800 GMT, with a closed session starting at 1000 GMT and a news conference at 1400 GMT, according to a preliminary agenda. (Reporting by OPEC Newsroom; Editing by Dale Hudson)

