Saudi's Falih says OPEC has role in oil market management - Argus

VIENNA, June 2 (Reuters) - OPEC still has a role in managing oil markets such as responding to short-lived supply disruptions, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih told Argus Media in an interview.

"There could be shorter-term situations in which, in our view, OPEC might intervene and yet other situations - such as long-term growth of marginal barrels - in which case it should not," Falih said ahead of a regular OPEC meeting on Thursday.

He also said the market needs to search all the time for an equilibrium price to allow adequate investment in new production and meet demand growth.

"And we (OPEC) need to be flexible enough to find it and to steer the market towards it, rather than predetermine it". (Reporting by Dubai and OPEC newsrooms; Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Dale Hudson)