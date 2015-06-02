FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Core Gulf OPEC members in 'consensus' to keep oil ceiling -delegate
#Energy
June 2, 2015 / 9:47 PM / 2 years ago

Core Gulf OPEC members in 'consensus' to keep oil ceiling -delegate

Rania El Gamal, Jonathan Leff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 2 (Reuters) - Core Gulf OPEC members and others have a consensus to keep the organization’s oil production ceiling intact at its meeting this week, a senior Gulf OPEC delegate told Reuters on Tuesday, reinforcing a view among a growing chorus of members.

“There is consensus among Gulf OPEC countries, and others, to keep the ceiling unchanged,” the source said after an informal meeting of the four core Gulf Arab OPEC members earlier in the day.

“Nobody wants to rock the boat. The meeting is expected to be smooth sailing.” (Writing by Josephine Mason in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)

