FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
OPEC SecGen sees "historic" deal with non-OPEC on Saturday
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 10, 2016 / 7:14 AM / 8 months ago

OPEC SecGen sees "historic" deal with non-OPEC on Saturday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo said he saw a total of 12 non-OPEC countries signing a declaration with OPEC to help curtail oil output and prop up prices in the first such move since 2001.

"For non-OPEC expect cuts of 600,000 barrels per day or more... This is a very historic meeting... This will boost the global economy and will help some OECD countries to reach their inflation targets," he told reporters on Saturday ahead of the meeting. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Louise Heavens)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.