OPEC SecGen sees "historic" deal with non-OPEC on Saturday

VIENNA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo said he saw a total of 12 non-OPEC countries signing a declaration with OPEC to help curtail oil output and prop up prices in the first such move since 2001.

"For non-OPEC expect cuts of 600,000 barrels per day or more... This is a very historic meeting... This will boost the global economy and will help some OECD countries to reach their inflation targets," he told reporters on Saturday ahead of the meeting. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Louise Heavens)