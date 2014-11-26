Iran oil min says non-OPEC should join any output cut

VIENNA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh said on Wednesday OPEC needs to show unity in the face of growing oversupply in oil markets and added that non-OPEC members also should participate in any output cuts.

Oil ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meet on Thursday in Vienna. Impromptu talks between Saudi Arabia, fellow OPEC member Venezuela and oil powers Russia and Mexico yielded no agreement on Tuesday on how to address a growing oil glut. (Reporting by Alex Lawler and David Sheppard)