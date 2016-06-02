FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran says OPEC cannot control anything without output quotas
June 2, 2016 / 8:30 AM / a year ago

Iran says OPEC cannot control anything without output quotas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 2 (Reuters) - Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Thursday OPEC cannot control anything if it doesn't set individual country production quotas and insisted Tehran deserved a high quota based on historic output.

Zanganeh said a fair quota for Iran should be 14.5 percent of OPEC's overall oil output.

The group is producing 32.5 million barrels per day (bpd), which would give Iran a quota of 4.7 million bpd - well above its current output levels.

He also said he would support a Nigerian candidate for the job of OPEC secretary-general. (Reporting by OPEC Newsroom; Editing by Dale Hudson)

