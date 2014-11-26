FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran oil min says some OPEC members want to battle for market share
November 26, 2014 / 8:57 AM / 3 years ago

Iran oil min says some OPEC members want to battle for market share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh said on Wednesday some OPEC members, but not Iran itself, believed it was time to defend market share in the face of growing supplies from non-OPEC nations.

He made the comments ahead of a meeting with Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi.

Oil ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meet on Thursday in Vienna. Impromptu talks between Saudi Arabia, fellow OPEC member Venezuela and oil powers Russia and Mexico yielded no agreement on Tuesday on how to address a growing oil glut. (Reporting by Alex Lawler and David Sheppard)

