ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A Kazakhstan energy ministry spokesman said late on Wednesday his ministry had no immediate comment on a deal that OPEC had reached on oil production.

Kazakhstan is a major ex-Soviet oil producer but is not a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Katya Golubkova)