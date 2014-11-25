Mexico: Ministers agreed to monitor markets at Vienna oil talks

MEXICO CITY, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Oil producers Mexico, Venezuela, Russia and Saudi Arabia have agreed to constantly monitor international markets and meet again in February, Mexico’s energy ministry said on Tuesday, citing a slide in oil prices.

Top officials from the oil-producing countries met in Vienna ahead of an OPEC meeting later this week, but the impromptu talks yielded no agreement on how to address a growing oil glut.

Mexican Energy Minister Pedro Joaquin Coldwell “brought up the need for dialogue and the exchange of information among key producers in order to foster a better understanding of the fundamentals and development of the oil market, and in this context, the ministers agreed to carry out constant monitoring of international markets and to meet again in February 2015,” the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Mexico Newsroom)