Naimi says Saudi oil strategy working, sees stronger demand
June 1, 2015 / 7:18 PM / 2 years ago

Naimi says Saudi oil strategy working, sees stronger demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s oil minister Ali al-Naimi said on Monday he expects oil demand to pick up in the second half of 2015 while supply decreases, in a sign that the Saudi strategy of defending market share through lower oil prices was working.

He said it would take time for the oil markets - still heavily oversupplied - to rebalance, and added he was not concerned by prospects of a possible increase in Iraqi or Iranian supplies later in the year. (Reporting by Alex Lawler and Rania al Gamal, writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by Dale Hudson)

