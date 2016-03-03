FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria says OPEC/non-OPEC to meet in Moscow on March 20 -Bloomberg
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
March 3, 2016 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

Nigeria says OPEC/non-OPEC to meet in Moscow on March 20 -Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - Key members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries plan to meet with other producers in Russia on March 20 for new talks on an oil output freeze, Nigeria’s petroleum minister said on Thursday, according to Bloomberg News.

The news agency quoted Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu as saying there will be a “dramatic price movement” when the meeting takes place.

“Both the Saudis and the Russians, everybody is coming back to the table,” Bloomberg quoted Kachikwu as saying. He added that producers generally seek a recovery in the crude price to $50 a barrel. (Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Susan Fenton)

