Nigeria says OPEC/non-OPEC to meet in Moscow on March 20 -Bloomberg

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - Key members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries plan to meet with other producers in Russia on March 20 for new talks on an oil output freeze, Nigeria’s petroleum minister said on Thursday, according to Bloomberg News.

The news agency quoted Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu as saying there will be a “dramatic price movement” when the meeting takes place.

“Both the Saudis and the Russians, everybody is coming back to the table,” Bloomberg quoted Kachikwu as saying. He added that producers generally seek a recovery in the crude price to $50 a barrel. (Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Susan Fenton)