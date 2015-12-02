FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
OPEC unlikely to cut without non-OPEC - senior delegate
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 2, 2015 / 6:41 PM / 2 years ago

OPEC unlikely to cut without non-OPEC - senior delegate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - OPEC is unlikely to cut production at its meeting this week given that non-OPEC producers are not cutting supply, a senior OPEC delegate, who asked not to be named, said on Wednesday.

He also said a likely increase in Iraqi and Iranian production is also one of the reasons why OPEC is unlikely to cut output.

“If OPEC cuts production and Iran raises its production then you didn’t achieve anything,” the senior delegate said.

He added that OPEC would likely welcome back Indonesia as a rejoining member at its meeting on Friday but would postpone a decision about raising OPEC’s overall production ceiling to accommodate Indonesia’s volumes until next year. (Reporting by OPEC Newsroom; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.