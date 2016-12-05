FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
OPEC says to meet non-OPEC producers on Dec. 10 in Vienna
#Energy
December 5, 2016 / 10:05 AM / 9 months ago

OPEC says to meet non-OPEC producers on Dec. 10 in Vienna

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - OPEC will meet non-OPEC countries to finalise a global oil output-limiting pact on Dec. 10 in Vienna, the first such meeting since 2002, OPEC's secretary general said on Monday.

Mohammed Barkindo announced the meeting plan at a conference in New Delhi, according to a copy of his speech. The meeting had earlier been due to take place in Moscow.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed last week to reduce oil output by around 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) beginning in January in a bid to reduce global oversupply and prop up prices.

It hopes non-OPEC countries will contribute another 600,000 bpd to the cut. Russia has said it will reduce output by around 300,000 bpd. (Reporting by Alex Lawler. Editing by Jane Merriman)

