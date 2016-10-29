FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Russia tells OPEC it still willing to freeze oil output -sources
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 29, 2016 / 12:45 PM / 10 months ago

Russia tells OPEC it still willing to freeze oil output -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russian energy officials have told a technical meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC officials on Saturday that Moscow was still willing to freeze its output levels if OPEC agreed to cap its production, two OPEC sources said.

On Friday, OPEC officials were unable to agreed on how to implement a deal to limit output amid objections by Iran which has been reluctant to even freeze its output, OPEC sources said.

"Russia is ready but they want to see in detail figures agreed for yesterday," one of the sources said. Another source said Russia would freeze if OPEC agreed to reduce output. (Reporting by Alex Lawler and Rania El Gamal)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.