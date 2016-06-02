Qatar energy min: all options, including OPEC output ceiling, are open

VIENNA, June 2 (Reuters) - Qatar's Energy Minister Mohammed al-Sada said on Thursday that the oil market was positive at the moment and heading towards balance, adding that all options, including that of a new OPEC crude output ceiling, were open.

Oil ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meet on Thursday in Vienna.

Al-Sada added that the atmosphere at the OPEC meeting was positive in reference to oil markets. He said a fair price to encourage investment would require crude to be above $50 per barrel. (Reporting by OPEC Newsroom)