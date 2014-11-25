FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 25, 2014 / 4:01 PM / 3 years ago

Pre-OPEC Saudi, Russia oil meet fails to agree output cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - A meeting between OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia, fellow member Venezuela and major oil producers Russia and Mexico on Tuesday did not lead to any agreement to lower crude production, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Rafael Ramirez said.

The countries agreed that current oil prices below $80 a barrel are not good, Ramirez said, and the four nations will meet again in three months.

But the talks in Vienna - which come two days ahead of OPEC’s crucial output meeting in the city - produced no concrete proposals to support prices. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Writing by David Sheppard; Editing by Dale Hudson)

