9 months ago
Russia says to cut oil output from Nov-Dec levels
#Energy
December 1, 2016 / 10:40 AM / 9 months ago

Russia says to cut oil output from Nov-Dec levels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Russia will cut its oil output from November-December levels, Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Thursday.

Novak said a day earlier Russia was ready to cut oil production by up to 300,000 barrels per day in the first half of 2017 as a part of its agreement with OPEC.

Novak said Azerbaijan, Mexico and others could join the deal - which will see OPEC and non-OPEC countries cut output. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Susan Thomas)

