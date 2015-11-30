FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia will not attend OPEC consultations, meeting this week
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 30, 2015 / 2:49 PM / 2 years ago

Russia will not attend OPEC consultations, meeting this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Russian Energy Ministry will not send delegates for consultations or attend the OPEC meeting this week as an observer, the ministry’s press service told Reuters on Monday.

Instead, the ministry expects an experts-level meeting with OPEC in mid-December, meaning the Russian energy minister will not attend.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will convene on Dec. 4 in Vienna.

A year ago, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Russia’s most influential energy official, Rosneft head Igor Sechin, attended consultations before OPEC held talks. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Dale Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.