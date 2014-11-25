FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuela to meet Saudi, Mexico, Russia on oil "coordination"
November 25, 2014 / 12:56 PM / 3 years ago

Venezuela to meet Saudi, Mexico, Russia on oil "coordination"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Venezuela will meet with OPEC heavyweight Saudi Arabia and major non-OPEC oil producers Russia and Mexico to discuss “coordination” in the oil market, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Rafael Ramirez said on Tuesday.

“We are going to discuss the market situation and some coordination,” Ramirez told reporters in Vienna ahead of OPEC’s crucial production meeting on Thursday, which comes as oil prices have fallen around 30 percent since June.

“The most important thing is we are talking,” he added. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Dale Hudson)

