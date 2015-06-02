FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuela says cooperation best way to achieve oil stabilisation
June 2, 2015 / 1:00 PM / 2 years ago

Venezuela says cooperation best way to achieve oil stabilisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 2 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s oil minister Asdrubal Chavez said on Tuesday that the best way towards achieving stabilisation in the oil market is through agreement and active cooperation among all exporters.

In a statement ahead of Friday’s meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, he also highlighted the work being undertaken at a technical level by OPEC and non-OPEC countries.

“In this regard, one of the proposals is the need to establish a standing technical working group ... in order to monitor the market and make recommendations to increase the effectiveness of the decision-making process of the producing countries,” the statement said. (Reporting by OPEC newsroom; Editing by Dale Hudson)

