DUBAI/LONDON Feb 10 Eleven non-OPEC oil
producers that joined a global deal to cut output to boost
prices have delivered 40 percent of promised curbs in January,
two OPEC sources said.
The sources cited OPEC calculations based on data from the
International Energy Agency.
OPEC’s figures, reported earlier on Friday by Reuters, put
its own compliance at 92 percent.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries,
Russia and other producers agreed to cut oil production by a
combined 1.8 million bpd in the first half of 2017 to boost
prices and get rid of a supply glut.
The lower compliance figure for non-OPEC to date is partly
due to the phased implementation of the deal by Russia, the
largest non-producer cooperating with OPEC.
Russia said it would phase in its share of the cut gradually
rather than in the first month of the agreement and in January
lowered supply by 100,000 bpd. Moscow pledged to reduce output
by 300,000 bpd in the agreement.
An OPEC and non-OPEC technical committee due to meet in
Vienna on Feb. 22 will look further at how to assess compliance
with the deal.
