OPEC sees stronger oil demand growth in second half
June 11, 2013 / 10:47 AM / in 4 years

OPEC sees stronger oil demand growth in second half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - World oil demand will grow more quickly in the rest of 2013 than during the first half due to economic recovery and higher seasonal consumption, OPEC said on Tuesday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in a monthly report forecast world oil demand would expand by 900,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the second half of 2013, up from 700,000 bpd in the first six months.

OPEC’s own production rose by 106,000 bpd in May to 30.57 million bpd, according to secondary sources cited by the report, led by higher output in Saudi Arabia.

For 2013 as a whole, OPEC forecast world oil demand would grow by 780,000 bpd, slightly lower than last month’s estimate of 790,000 bpd. (Reporting by Alex Lawler, editing by William Hardy)

