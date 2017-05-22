(Repeats with no changes. John Kemp is a Reuters market
analyst. The views expressed are his own)
* Brent price chart: tmsnrt.rs/2qyoPaN
By John Kemp
LONDON, May 19 OPEC ministers head to Vienna
next week where they are expected to ratify an extension of the
current production cuts that has been agreed informally among
the key participants.
Saudi Arabia and Russia announced earlier this week that
they have agreed on the need to extend OPEC and non-OPEC output
cuts for a further nine months until March 2018.
Riyadh and Moscow pledged the bulk of cuts under the current
agreement between OPEC and non-OPEC exporters so their agreement
on the need for an extension has made an extension very likely
when OPEC meets formally next week.
Other OPEC ministers have already signalled support.
Crucially both Iraq and Iran have stated they are in favour,
which removes any remaining obstacles.
In theory, OPEC could try to surprise the market by
announcing deeper cuts or an even longer extension beyond March
2018, though most analysts and traders have discounted the
possibility.
Saudi Arabia and Russia left the door open by promising "to
do whatever it takes to achieve the desired goal of stabilising
the market and reducing commercial oil inventories to their
5-year average".
Past experience suggests a decision to deepen the cuts would
cause a sharp increase in prices in the days following the
announcement but an extension would have little impact or cause
prices to fall slightly.
OPEC DECISIONS
Researchers have studied the impact on oil prices of all
OPEC decisions between 1983 and 2008 ("The behaviour of crude
oil spot and futures prices around OPEC and SPR announcements",
Demirer and Kutan, 2010).
They found that OPEC decisions to cut production caused
prices to rise significantly over the following month, but
decisions to rollover an existing agreement caused prices to
fall slightly.
"The degree of return persistence following OPEC production
cut announcements creates substantial excess returns to
investors who take long positions on the day following the end
of OPEC conferences," according to Demirer and Kutan.
The authors estimated excess returns on a long position to
be around 7.5 percent for the front-month futures contract and
4.5 percent for the 12th-month contract over the course of the
following month.
In the build up to most OPEC meetings, crude traders'
default assumption seems to have been that OPEC would struggle
to reach an agreement on cutting production and would normally
take the easier course of extending existing allocations.
Decisions to cut production therefore tended to surprise the
market and push prices higher, but a rollover was mostly
anticipated and had little impact on prices.
Prior to an OPEC meeting, traders have usually assumed there
is a small but non-zero chance output will be cut, and a larger
probability that allocations will be rolled over.
Oil prices have reflected these ex ante estimates of the
probability of output cuts versus the probability of a
production rollover.
In the event that the meeting agreed on a rollover, the
relatively low ex ante probability of output cuts declined to
zero ex post, and oil prices adjusted downwards slightly.
But if the meeting decided on a reduction, the ex ante
probability, usually seen as low, suddenly rose to 100 percent
ex post, and the surprise factor drove prices higher.
"The market is not sure what the outcome will be: Will OPEC
cut production or maintain the status quo?" according to Demirer
and Kutan. "If OPEC announces a production cut, the surprise
leads to an upward adjustment in prices."
"However, if OPEC maintains the status quo, the market takes
this inaction as a failure to agree on a production cut and
therefore adjusts prices downward."
ROLLOVER OR DEEPEN?
The rise in prices following OPEC's announcement of
production cuts on Nov. 30. was consistent with this pattern.
Front-month Brent prices jumped by 23 percent from $46.38 on
the day before the meeting to reach a peak about a month later
of $57.10 on Jan. 6 (tmsnrt.rs/2qyoPaN).
In the run up to next week's OPEC meeting in Vienna, OPEC
members are reportedly exploring a range of possible scenarios.
But among oil traders, the consensus seems to be that the ex
ante probability of deeper production cuts is very low while the
probability of a rollover is high.
No one expects OPEC would allow the current cuts to expire
and flood the market with an extra 1 million barrels per day
from the start of July.
If OPEC were to surprise the market by deepening production
cuts, prices are likely to rise very sharply as those
probabilities are reappraised ex post.
Short-dated futures contracts will likely rise more than
long-dated contracts, causing the contango to narrow.
But in the event of a rollover, prices are likely to remain
flat, or even come under mild downward pressure, as the residual
threat of a cut is removed.
(Editing by David Evans)