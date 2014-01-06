OPEC December output falls to 2 1/2-year low -survey

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - OPEC’s oil output fell in December to the lowest since May 2011, a Reuters survey found, due to strikes and protests in Libya, stagnation in Iraqi exports and a further reduction in Saudi Arabian supply.

Output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries averaged 29.53 million barrels per day (bpd), down from 29.64 million bpd in November, according to the survey based on shipping data and information from sources at oil companies, OPEC and consultants. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Anthony Barker)