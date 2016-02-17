FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Output freeze first step in creating wider oil deal- Venezuela
#Energy
February 17, 2016 / 9:16 PM / 2 years ago

Output freeze first step in creating wider oil deal- Venezuela

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - An agreement with Saudi Arabia, Russia, and Qatar to freeze oil output levels is the first step in creating a wider oil deal, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday.

Maduro called for a new alliance between OPEC and non-OPEC countries to stabilize oil prices, which have worsened a brutal recession in Venezuela.

Oil prices rose 7 percent on Wednesday after Iran voiced support for a Russia-Saudi-led move to freeze production to deal with the market glut that had pressured crude prices to their lowest in a dozen years. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

