FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Venezuela says OPEC's task is stabilise oil market and force inventory-draw
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 25, 2017 / 8:47 AM / 3 months ago

Venezuela says OPEC's task is stabilise oil market and force inventory-draw

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, May 25 (Reuters) - The most important issue for OPEC is to stabilise the oil market and prompt a draw on global inventories, Venezuela's oil minister Nelson Martinez said on Thursday.

"The most important issue is to regulate and stabilise the market ... and bring inventories down to their five-year average" Martinez told reporters.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is meeting in Vienna to discuss whether to extend an accord reached in December in which it and 11 non-members agreed to cut oil output by about 1.8 million barrels per day in the first half of 2017.

"This is a problem for producers, rather than exporters. For the first time those of us that have oil-producing facilities in our countries are conscious of the need to regulate and stabilise the market ... and lower our production so as to drain inventory levels to their five-year average."

Martinez said Venezuela, which is suffering from deep recession and has seen thousands take to the streets daily in protest, is currently producing around 1.97 million barrels per day of crude.

Martinez said he expected the current deal to be extended by nine months, but that six months "was an option". (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in VIENNA; Writing by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Jane Merriman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.